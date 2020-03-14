Trump Helped To Spread Coronavirus At Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s private club Mar-a-Lago that he has spent his presidency promoting has become a sort of ground zero for political figures being exposed to coronavirus.

CNN reported:

Two more members of a Brazilian delegation that traveled to the US, including one man who attended a dinner with President Donald Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

….

The first in the delegation to test positive was Bolsonaro’s press secretary, Fábio Wajngarten, who confirmed his result on Thursday. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who shook hands with Forster during the trip, also tested positive on Friday. And Bolsonaro’s attorney, Karina Kufa, wrote on her unverified Twitter account Friday that she tested positive after visiting Miami on the same trip.

Trump didn’t take the coronavirus seriously, and by not canceling his events, Trump turned his private club into a hot spot for political figures being exposed to the coronavirus. It is irresponsible of the president and his staff not to be tested for coronavirus.

Donald Trump spent years using taxpayers to promote his business. He didn’t listen to warnings, and up until just a few days ago was still planning to hold political rallies. Trump is the reason why the United States is facing a pandemic. His selfish and irresponsible decisionmaking goes beyond public policy.

By putting his private business first, Trump spread the coronavirus.

