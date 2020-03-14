Trump Turns Saturday Coronavirus Briefing Into Self-Congratulatory Rant About The Stock Market

Donald Trump unexpectedly showed up to Saturday’s coronavirus briefing wearing his cartoonish USA ball cap, and he used the event to give himself a pat on the back for driving up the stock market on Friday.

I was honored to see that the stock market … set a record in a short period of time, over a 45-minute period that we had the press conference yesterday in the Rose Garden. It was a record, all-time record. I think we should do one of them everyday perhaps, how about five times a day? We’ll do one five times a day. But that was something to watch, and I had no idea. We walked back, I said, “So how did that work out?” They said, “Sir, you just set a record in the history of the stock market.” So that was pretty good. And those great companies that were there, they couldn’t have been too unhappy either when you think about it because they’re all very big publicly listed companies, so they did a good job.

Trump only cares about propping up the stock market

If you want to know what Donald Trump is truly concerned about in the midst of this global health emergency, all you have to do is listen to him.

Time and again, through his words and actions, Trump has demonstrated that his chief concern is to prop up the stock market so his favorite reelection talking point can remain intact.

But the truth is, this administration’s response to the outbreak is likely too little, too late. The number of coronavirus cases is exponentially rising and the U.S. economy is likely already in the midst of a recession.

No number of staged press conferences will change the fact that Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak has been an unmitigated disaster.