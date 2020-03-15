Devin Nunes Ignores Health Experts And Helps Spread Coronavirus

Rep. Nunes (R-CA) ignored the advice of health experts and told people to go out to restaurants and eat during an appearance on Fox News.

Video:

Via The Washington Post:

“There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out,” he said. “But I will just say, one of the things you can do is, if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant. Likely you can get in easily. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going.”

On Twitter on Sunday afternoon, he wrote that there was no food shortage and not to panic. “If healthy, support local workers and economy — shop and eat local!” he wrote.

Yes, let’s help working people by spreading a pandemic so that all restaurants have to close. Nunes made his comments on Fox News, a channel that has the oldest average audience (68 years old) on all of television.

He was telling older people who the demographic from which most of the deaths from this virus are originating to go out in groups and catch coronavirus.

The reason why the nation is facing a pandemic is that the president and his supporters spread misinformation about the virus.

Listen to public health officials. Following the advice of people like Devin Nunes will only make more people sick, the economy worse, and prolong the emergency.

