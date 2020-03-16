Gov. Andrew Cuomo Blasts Trump For Coronavirus Chaos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said that the lack of federal leadership from Trump on the coronavirus crisis is feeding into the national chaos.

Cuomo said during a press conference:

The situation is accelerating. The numbers are accelerating. Energy is accelerating. And action is accelerating. First, as I have said before, this is a national problem, and we need federal leadership. You look at the countries who have handled this. I don’t care if it’s China, South Korea, if it’s Italy. They were all handled by national leadership. This is a national problem. It cannot be done in a piecemeal method. You need federal parameters to stop the national patchwork of density reduction closings.

I did a few national interviews this morning, and I was watching the national news. You see a whole hodgepodge of efforts being taken across the country. This state is doing this. This state is doing this. This city is doing this. It’s chaos. I think it actually feeds the feeling that the country’s out of control. And there is no clear direction. And there is no clear path.

California’s doing this. New York is doing this. Illinois is doing this. It’s the same problem across the country. The density may shift, temporarily. But it is the same problem. Let the federal government say these are the guidelines. Here are the guidelines on schools. Here are the guidelines on businesses. Here are the guidelines on travel. Rather than having a scramble of every local government, state government, trying to figure it out on its own. It makes no sense.

Video:

Cuomo blasts Trump for failed federal leadership that is feeding the coronavirus chaos. pic.twitter.com/6sQxYPAcSi — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 16, 2020

Cuomo captured the problem perfectly. The stock market is plunging because of the lack of a coherent federal response. The country needs leadership from the top, but Trump only played a leader on reality television. He has shown during his presidency that he is not capable of leading.

Trump is reactive. He reacts to cable news and things around him. A reactive presidency is always behind the curve and recipe for failure.

The President is missing in action, and that is why coronavirus chaos is growing by the day.

