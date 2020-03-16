Barr Issues Directive Ordering DOJ To Investigate Coronavirus Scammers

Attorney General William Barr has ordered the Department of Justice to investigate scammers who are taking advantage of people during the coronavirus epidemic.

Barr’s directive:

NEW from @TheJusticeDept AG Barr has issued a new directive to all U.S. Attorneys telling them to prioritize investigating scam artists who are seeking to profit from the #coronavirus pandemic. "The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit," he wrote. — Sarah N. Lynch (@SarahNLynch) March 16, 2020

One wonders if the attorney general is going to begin his investigation in the Oval Office.

In all seriousness, it will be interesting to see if his directive is applied to people who bought up all of the hand sanitizer and other emergency supplies and attempted to resell them at huge markups.

There have already been reports of fake coronavirus cures being sold, phishing and malware scams, and millions of bogus coronavirus products. The DOJ does have an important role to play in protecting the American people from coronavirus scams, but one can’t help but think that the biggest coronavirus scam has been the bungled response of the Trump administration.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook