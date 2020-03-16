Trump’s Coronavirus Incompetence Is Crushing Him In Key States As Biden Leads In Arizona And Ohio

Donald Trump’s stunning mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be hurting his reelection chances in a pair of crucial states, new polling shows.

According to NBC News/Marist, former vice president Joe Biden is leading Trump in both Arizona and Ohio – two states Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.

The poll shows Biden ahead by a point in Arizona, 47 percent to 46 percent. The former VP also holds a four-point lead in Ohio, 49 percent to 45 percent.

The Ohio survey was conducted from March 10th through March 13th, while the poll of Arizona was taken from March 10th through March 15th – both in the midst of the president’s bungled response to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Arizona is now a swing state, and Ohio is up for grabs again

The margin between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in Arizona was less than four percentage points in 2016, an indication that the state was drifting away from Republicans even then.

Now, a slew of recent polls shows that it may no longer be red at all. Over the past two weeks, surveys have put Biden ahead of Trump by anywhere from three to eight percentage points.

In other words, Arizona is no longer a GOP stronghold. It’s firmly in the toss-up category, especially if Joe Biden ends up being the Democratic nominee.

The same applies to Ohio, which many political observers said was drifting quickly into the Republican column.

Though Monday’s NBC News/Marist poll is just one set of data, It could be an indication that the Buckeye State is back in play for the Democrats. That would be a stunning development given the fact that Trump carried the state by eight points In 2016.

If Democrats can turn Arizona and Ohio blue and keep all of the states Hillary Clinton won in 2016, they would only need one more toss-up state – either Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, or North Carolina – to secure an Electoral College majority and send this president packing.

With Joe Biden as the nominee, it appears the map for Democrats is expanding, while Donald Trump will have to play some major defense.