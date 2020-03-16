Trump Makes Up Imaginary July Or August Date For Coronavirus to “Wash Away”

With no evidence to support his claim, Donald Trump predicted that the coronavirus would “wash away” in July or August.

Here was Trump’s exchange with reporters:

Q: Mr. President? Mr. President, a lot of people are concerned about how long all of this might last. Do you have any kind of estimate that if Americans really were to band together and do what the white house was suggesting, how quickly we could turn this corner?

Trump: That’s my favorite question. How many times, Anthony, I think I ask him that question every day. And I speak to Deborah, I speak to a lot of them, I get the opinion. So it seems to me that if we do a really good job, we’ll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way, had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August, something like that. So it could be right in that period of time, where it — I say wash — it washes through. Other people don’t like that term. But where it washes through.

Q: So is this the new normal until the height of the summer?

Trump: We’ll see what happens. But they think August, could be July, could be longer than that. But I’ve asked that question many, many times.

Video of Trump:

Trump makes up imaginary July or August date for the coronavirus to "wash away." pic.twitter.com/xFbmeTwyvk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 16, 2020

Trump later had to be corrected by his own administration officials:

Dr. Fauci having to step in to provide realtime cleanup for Trump. The president seemed to suggest current restrictive social guidelines could last until July or August; Fauci clarifies, no, they are 15-day guidelines being reviewed every two weeks. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) March 16, 2020

Trump is pulling sunshine and rainbows out of his backside, and not fooling anyone as the pandemic worsens in the United States, the economy is being crippled, and the stock market is in freefall.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook