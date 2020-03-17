Biden Reminds America What A President Is Supposed To Sound Like In The Midst Of Crisis

Following a pair of huge victories in the Florida and Illinois Democratic primary contests, former vice president Joe Biden addressed the nation and struck a more appropriate and presidential tone than the man who currently occupies the Oval Office, Donald Trump.

Biden expressed his well wishes for all Americans infected with coronavirus, those who have lost a loved one to the disease, and all the healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic.

He also said it’s important for the country to put politics aside during this global health emergency – something Donald Trump has so far been unable to do.

“The coronavirus doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican,” the former vice president said in an address he delivered from his home in Delaware. “It will not discriminate based on national origin, race, gender, or your zip code. It will touch people in positions of power as well the most vulnerable people in our society.”

“We’re all in this together,” Biden added. “This is a moment for each of us to see and believe the best in every one of us, to look out for our neighbor, to understand the fear and stress that so many are feeling.”

Video:

It should be noted that Bernie Sanders will not be addressing Tuesday night’s election results.

Biden has consistently shown presidential leadership during this crisis

Joe Biden has been showing real leadership since the coronavirus hit the United States back in January. At the time, he warned that Trump wasn’t up to the task of defending America from a global pandemic, and he was right.

As the outbreak worsened and Trump continued to bungle his response, Biden released a comprehensive plan to deal with the crisis and addressed the nation in a way that offered assurance, not chaos.

The former vice president didn’t need the media or his political handlers to force him to act like a stable adult so the markets could calm down. He’s handled these crises before, and he has repeatedly demonstrated that he is more than capable of handling them again.

Joe Biden’s address on Tuesday night was another reminder of what real presidential leadership looks like in the midst of a crisis.