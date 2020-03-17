Trump Lashes Out at Democratic Governors Critical of His Coronavirus Response

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at the respective governors of New York and Michigan as the death toll attributed to the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise and as his administration faces blistering criticism for its response.

The president accused Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) of politicizing the growing crisis, suggesting that a wholesale federal policy is not appropriate given that some states are more overwhelmed with cases than others. The president pointed to differences in New York, which he referred to as a “hotspot,” and West Virginia, which has yet to report a single case, though his argument ignores a sobering reality as the nation grapples with a testing shortage that has led many not to get tested for the virus or otherwise complicated results.

Cuomo wants “all states to be treated the same.” But all states aren’t the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big “hotspot”, West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

Trump’s tweet followed an earlier one in which he mentioned a teleconference he had conducted with governors nationwide and claiming Cuomo has “to do more.”

“No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President,” Cumo later retorted.

I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President. https://t.co/tYeDt1lcOZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

Trump later referred to Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) as the “Failing Michigan Governor,” urging her to “work harder and be much more proactive.” The president did not make mention of several executive orders Whitmer signed related to the pandemic that require businesses to close, extend unemployment benefits to those adversely impacted, mandate a cap on the number of attendees at indoor events, and lift weight restrictions for vehicles carrying items essential to slowing the spread of the virus.

Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

Trump’s message followed an appearance Whitmer made on MSNBC outlining her administration’s response to the crisis.

“The federal government did not take this seriously early enough and now it is on us to make sure we’re doing everything we can based on the best facts and science available and that we are always putting the health of our people front and center,” Whitmer said at the time.

As PoliticusUSA reported earlier today, a new poll published on Tuesday from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist found that 60 percent of Americans do not trust the president’s response to the crisis after weeks of contradicting the recommendations of healthcare experts.