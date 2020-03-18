Trump Loses It During Coronavirus Briefing And Rants About Biden

1.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump cut off a reporter who asked about his lack of credibility then went on a rant about beating Joe Biden in an imaginary poll.

Trump said during the coronavirus briefing, “Who are you asking that question — I see that they’re very high. 95% of the Republican party. We just had a poll that was done by a very reputable group where I’m beating sleepy Joe Biden by a lot in Florida, in the state of Florida and in other states. I don’t really know who you’re talking about.”

Video:

Trump was asked about his lack of credibility and responded by going on a rant about beating Joe Biden in an imaginary poll. #TrumpPandemic pic.twitter.com/yRWw0zf4vw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 18, 2020

Trump was at a briefing about the coronavirus response and refused to answer a question about his lack of credibility. The question is critical because if the American people don’t believe what a president is saying, they aren’t going to listen to him/her.

Donald Trump ruined his credibility with lies that were both petty and significant. He had a chance to address his lack of credibility, but he chose to go off on a rant about imaginary polls that show him beating Joe Biden, and his popularity within the Republican Party.

Trump is reported to be angry at Jared Kushner and looking for someone to blame for his inept response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President won’t hold himself accountable, and when he was asked a question about his credibility he went on a rant and cut off the reporter.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook