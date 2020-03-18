The White House Throws A Tantrum After Trump Gets Busted For Coronavirus Racism

Instead of educating or informing the American people, the White House is defending Trump’s racist spin on the coronavirus.

This is what the White House’s official Twitter account is posting:

Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places. Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it “Chinese Coronavirus.” Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2020

Trump himself defended the use of racism to describe the virus:

Trump keeps doubling down on racist responses to the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/LtjXzq63I1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 18, 2020

China is a place. Chinese is a nationality. Calling the coronavirus a Chinese virus is putting a target on the backs of Asian-Americans. Trump is using one of his favorite tactics. He is using racism to blame someone else for his failed response.

It is an intentional strategy.

The White House Twitter account should be a source of information and guidance to the American people, not a cheering section for Trump’s racially divisive efforts to dodge accountability.

The American people need leadership, not defenses of racism from the White House Twitter account.

