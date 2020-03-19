Lindsey Graham Is Trying To Get Trump To Veto Coronavirus Cash For Every American

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is trying to convince Donald Trump to veto any coronavirus stimulus bill that would provide cash payments to the American people.

Jake Sherman tweeted:

🚨🚨NEWS, from the closed Senate GOP lunch: @LindseyGrahamSC just told his Republican colleagues that he is trying to convince TRUMP to oppose direct payments in PHASE THREE bill— as is new WH COS, Mark Meadows. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 19, 2020

Lindsey Graham doesn’t want people to get cash payments as nearly 630,000 people in 15 states have filed new unemployment claims:

Almost 630,000 unemployment claims have been filed in 15 states this week. pic.twitter.com/pD1K2fEAJD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 19, 2020

The cash payments that the Trump administration is talking about, which are $1,000 for each person and $500 for each child, are not going to be nearly to help people by the time the checks are issued. People need more than one $1,000 check with an option for a second if the emergency continues.

People need real help today.

Lindsey Graham’s suggestion would guarantee that the nation slips into a recession. The aid that the Trump administration is proposing is not enough, but doing absolutely nothing in terms of providing the American people much-needed cash is a great way to turn an epidemic into an economic catastrophe.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook