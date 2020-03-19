Mitch McConnell’s Coronavirus Stimulus Is A Sick Joke On America

According to experts, the Senate Republican coronavirus stimulus plan would benefit the better off while giving poor and working people little help.

Bob Greenstein of the Center For Budget And Policy Priorities tweeted:

Senate Republicans are starting to release details about their proposal for a 3rd bill to address the #COVID19 pandemic & the sharp economic downturn that threatens. We are looking carefully at the information. But so far, we’re seeing some very troubling indications. 1/ — Bob Greenstein (@GreensteinCBPP) March 19, 2020

Direct stimulus payments ($ to households) can help families make ends meet & bolster demand. Unfortunately, the Sen. GOP package would give the poorest households no help at all & millions of low- & moderate-income households significantly less than those who are better off. — Bob Greenstein (@GreensteinCBPP) March 19, 2020

2) Fiscal relief for states: State revenues will plummet in this environment & w/o robust fiscal relief, states will have to lay off workers & cut public services, hurting residents & making the downturn worse. States could even shortchange public health response. — Bob Greenstein (@GreensteinCBPP) March 19, 2020

Under the McConnell plan, the poorest Americans would get $600, and Republicans are offering even less of a one-time payment than Trump. These economic stimulus plans are a joke. They aren’t going to do enough to help the people who need it most.

\

Instead of funneling money to hospitals and the states to fight the virus, Republicans are making token political gestures while bailing out corporations, and ignoring the national emergency that is right under their noses.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook