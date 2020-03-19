Posted on by Jason Easley

Mitch McConnell’s Coronavirus Stimulus Is A Sick Joke On America

According to experts, the Senate Republican coronavirus stimulus plan would benefit the better off while giving poor and working people little help.

Bob Greenstein of the Center For Budget And Policy Priorities tweeted:

Under the McConnell plan, the poorest Americans would get $600, and Republicans are offering even less of a one-time payment than Trump. These economic stimulus plans are a joke. They aren’t going to do enough to help the people who need it most.

Instead of funneling money to hospitals and the states to fight the virus, Republicans are making token political gestures while bailing out corporations, and ignoring the national emergency that is right under their noses.

