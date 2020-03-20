Dow Plunges As Trump Uncorks Coronavirus Briefing Disaster

The Dow was up by several hundred points when Trump’s coronavirus briefing started. As Trump spoke the market plummeted.

Here is the Dow chart as Trump was speaking:

The briefing itself has been a debacle.

Trump said that he doesn’t want to hear about people who have symptoms, but can’t get tested:

When asked how many ventilators and masks are being made, he answered, "A lot." This briefing is a debacle. pic.twitter.com/tGd7P5NTHZ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 20, 2020

Trump yelled at a reporter who asked him what he would say to scared Americans right now.

It has become an almost daily event that when Donald Trump comes out to speak at the coronavirus briefing, the stock market goes down.

Trump mixture of lies, BS, and happy talk isn’t fooling investors anymore. The bubble has popped. The economy is tanking, and the epidemic is spreading.

Donald Trump can’t handle this crisis. The market has joined the majority of the country in having no confidence in Trump.

