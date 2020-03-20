Staff Member in Mike Pence’s Office Tests Positive for Coronavirus

UPDATE:

News sources have not identified the staffer for Vice President Mike Pence who has tested positive for coronavirus. Pence has not been tested for the virus; his office says there are no plans to test him at this time.

This isn’t Pence’s first brush with the virus: He was present at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s Policy Conference in Washington, where two people tested positive for the virus.

Two members of Congress tested positive for coronavirus this week and are currently self-isolating.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed that a staff member in his office has tested positive for coronavirus.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” said Pence’s spokesperson, Katie Miller. “Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

There will be more to come as this story develops.

The vice president has been leading the nationwide response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of at least 250 Americans, according to the most recent count.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today alongside President Donald Trump, he said there would be a “major procurement from the federal government of N95 masks” announced over the weekend.