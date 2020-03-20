Trump Has An Epic Meltdown And Starts Screaming About NBC During Coronavirus Briefing

Trump was asked what he would tell Americans that are scared right now, and he responded blowing up and ranting about NBC.

NBC News’s Pete Alexander asked, “When you say Americans were scared, though, I guess nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”

Video of Trump:

Trump has an epic meltdown and goes on a screed about the media when he is asked what he would tell people who are scared. Trump called NBC's Peter Alexander a terrible reporter and started yelling and ranting. pic.twitter.com/dko6pIHrUt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 20, 2020

Trump lost it:



I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question. And I think it’s a very bad signal you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers, and they’re looking for hope. And you’re doing sensationalism and the same with NBC and Comcast.

I don’t call it Comcast, I call it con-cast. Let me just say something, that’s really bad reporting. And you ought to get back to reporting instead of let’s see if it works. It might and might not. I happen to feel good about it. Who knows? I have been right a lot. Let’s see what happens.

Alexander looked stunned because his question was a simple one that involved the President reassuring the nation. Instead of reassurance, Trump went off on a rant, because he didn’t like the previous question about his unproven claim that coronavirus can be treated with a malaria drug.

Trump can’t handle this crisis. He is melting down in public because his response has failed, the epidemic is worsening, and the economy is heading for an unprecedented recession.

Trump’s failures have finally caught up to him, and he can’t escape by blaming the media.

