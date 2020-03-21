Trump’s Has A Saturday Meltdown And Tweets False Coronavirus Cures

Trump is pushing misleading information about a coronavirus treatment coming that experts have already warned is not correct.

Trump tweeted:

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

This is the same misleading, false hope that Trump blew up at NBC’s Peter Alexander for asking about at his coronavirus briefing on Friday. Scientists and health experts have repeatedly debunked Trump’s claims that a treatment, vaccine, or cure is just around the corner.

Trump’s own experts have warned that the evidence is thin to non-existent that the malaria drug works to treat coronavirus, but Trump has convinced himself that he has found the cure for coronavirus, and is going to save his presidency that has the US economy sinking into a recession.

The President Of The United States isn’t leading the country. He is tweeting misleading information, and giving people false hope.

Donald Trump is endangering the public health to try to win a second term in office.

