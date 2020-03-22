Posted on by Jason Easley

Mitch McConnell Blows A Gasket After Democrats Block His Coronavirus Stimulus Scam

Mitch McConnell wrote a coronavirus stimulus bill that was nothing more than a gift to Wall Street and a corporate bailout, so Senate Democrats blocked it.

The final vote was 47-47:

McConnell blew a gasket after the vote:

McConnell complained about a lack of bipartisanship and said that Democrats weren’t being adults because they refused to give corporations a secret $500 billion bailout slush fund.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) said that McConnell broke off bipartisan negotiations and wrote his own bill on Saturday night:

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) called McConnell’s bill a corrupt corporate slush fund:

Mitch McConnell tried to use the coronavirus to get more money for the wealthy and corporations at the expense of people who are sick, dying, and losing their jobs. Senate Democrats told him no. If McConnell tries to hold the vote again, the answer from the only party that is looking out for the American people will still be no.

