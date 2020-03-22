Rand Paul Was Spreading Coronavirus All Over The Senate

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was all over the Senate while having coronavirus. He visited the Senate pool and the Senate gym.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Paul was at the Senate gym today and Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas told senators at lunch he saw Paul in the swimming pool today, per a source in the lunch — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 22, 2020

Here is Paul at the Senate Republican lunch on Friday:

I took a picture inside the Senate GOP lunch when the door was open Friday and saw Rand Paul seated next to other senators. He is visible in this photo. pic.twitter.com/4qwZo5YdBs — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 22, 2020

Politico noted Paul’s activities, “The Kentucky senator had been interacting with his colleagues just days prior, voting on the floor, sitting in meetings and speaking to reporters in hallways.”

Rand Paul was spreading coronavirus around the Senate like he is Trump on a long weekend at Mar-a-Lago. Maybe, Paul’s diagnosis will force Senate Republicans to stop playing games while they try to pass Mitch McConnell’s coronavirus corporate welfare bill.

The coronavirus has hit the Senate and with a Republican majority that is at an at-risk demographic, it would be in their best interests if the Majority Leader would stop playing games and pass a bipartisan bill.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook