Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Old People In Trump’s Cult Are Willing To Die For His Economy

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that senior citizens are willing to die from the coronavirus so that Trump can loosen restrictions on the economy.

Behold the moment when the Trump political cult turned into a death cult:



Tucker, no one reached out to me and said as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren, and if that’s the exchange, I’m all in, and that doesn’t make me noble or brave or anything like that.

I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me, I have six grandchildren, that what we all care about and what we love more than anything are those children, and I want to live smart and see through this, but I don’t want the whole country to be sacrificed, and that’s what I see.

….

My heart is lifted by what I heard the president say, because we can do more than one thing at a time. We can do two things, so my message is let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living, let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are seventy plus, we’ll take care of ourselves, but don’t sacrifice the country. Don’t do that. Don’t ruin this great American dream.

Video:

Tx Lt Gov Dan Patrick says grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren pic.twitter.com/wC3Ngvtsbj — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020

Lt. Gov. Patrick was suggesting that America is finished as a country if we practice common-sense public health measures to stem the coronavirus epidemic. I am certain that most seniors are not willing to die so that Trump can get a stock market bump. I am also sure that most children and grandchildren would rather have a recession than dead parents and grandparents.

Republicans would literally kill thousands or millions of Americans, even their own voters, to keep Trump in office.

