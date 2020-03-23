Trump Is Still Pushing A Fake Coronavirus Cure Even Though It’s Already Killed Someone

During his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, Donald Trump continued to push a so-called miracle coronavirus cure – chloroquine phosphate, an anti-malaria drug – even though it’s reportedly already killed at least one person and left another in critical condition.

The president said, “The federal government is working to help obtain large quantities of chloroquine.”

“There’s a real chance that it could have a tremendous impact,” he added. “It would be a gift from God if that worked. It would be a big game changer.”

Video:

With Dr. Fauci nowhere to be seen, Trump touts unproven, dangerous drugs that he thinks could treat coronavirus pic.twitter.com/5QZHl5iCXI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020

Despite Trump’s claim that this is a miracle cure that is “a gift from God,” it has already left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

According to Axios, “‘A man has died and his wife is under critical care after the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate,’ one of the anti-malaria drugs that President Trump has mentioned in recent days, according to Banner Health, the hospital system that treated both patients.”

As the report adds, “People who self-medicate risk serious side effects or death, and it’s why any messaging about chloroquine and the related hydroxychloroquine should emphasize that these drugs have not been approved to prevent or treat the new coronavirus.”

Trump, of course, doesn’t seem to have gotten that memo, or at the very least, he doesn’t care how his words will impact the health of others.

It’s another reason why these daily coronavirus briefings are increasingly dangerous to public safety and why the news networks must stop airing them live and unfiltered.

