New Poll Shows Biden Trouncing Trump In 300 Swing Counties Across America

A new poll shows that in key swing counties that will decide the Electoral College winner in the upcoming general election, former Vice President Joe Biden is trouncing Donald Trump.

According to the latest Monmouth University poll, the overall national race between Biden and Trump is tight, with the former VP leading Trump 48 percent to 45 percent.

But for the president, a more troubling piece of data from the survey is that Biden leads by a whopping nine percentage points in 300 swing counties across America.

According to Monmouth, “In approximately 300 ‘swing’ counties where the margin of victory was less than ten points for either candidate – accounting for about one-fifth of the total U.S. electorate – 50% back Biden compared with 41% who support Trump.”

The pollster noted that Hillary Clinton only won those counties by a single percentage point in 2016. If Biden is able to expand that margin to nine points, as the poll suggests, then he will be in a strong electoral position.

“The race looks tight right now between Trump and the probable Democratic nominee,” said Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth University Polling Institute. “But as we learned in 2016, the outcome will be determined by the Electoral College rather than the national popular vote.”

“The poll results suggest Biden may actually be starting out with an advantage in crucial swing areas of the country,” he added.

The Electoral College, not popular vote, should be the focus

While it’s certainly amusing to remind Donald Trump that Hillary Clinton earned nearly three million more votes than him in 2016, it’s important to remain laser focused on electoral votes instead of raw votes.

As anti-Trump GOP strategist Rick Wilson repeatedly reminds Democrats, the Electoral College is the only game in town. That’s where they should devote their attention.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how large or small Biden’s national popular vote margin is as long as he performs well in regions of the country that decide the Electoral College winner.

Polling shows that – at least right now – the former vice president appears to be doing just that.

