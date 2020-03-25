Biden Unloads On Trump For Putting The Stock Market Before American Lives

Former Vice President Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump and his cult right-wing followers on Tuesday for pushing the idea that putting more lives at risk is worth it if it means the stock market rebounds from its recent woes.

In a tweet, Biden said, “Let me be very clear: No one is expendable. No matter your age, race, gender, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or disability.”

“No life is worth losing to add one more point to the Dow,” he added.

The Trump cult has plunged off the deep end

There was a point in this crisis when it seemed like all – or at least most – Americans were on the same page in acknowledging the seriousness of this health emergency.

State and local leaders of both parties, from California to Ohio to New York, took bold measures to try to slow the coronavirus outbreak in their states. Even Trump himself spent a few days pretending to take it seriously.

But over the course of the past 24 to 48 hours, Trump’s tone has quickly shifted. He has stopped pretending to care about the outbreak. Instead, he is terrified that the strong economy he inherited from Barack Obama and Joe Biden – the only thing keeping is reelection hopes alive – is slowly slipping away.

Now, he and his supporters are essentially telling the American people, particularly high risk individuals, that their lives are expendable in exchange for a bump in the stock market.

The behavior of the Trump cult has always been frightening to watch, but this new push to put the president’s reelection ahead of human life is disgusting.

