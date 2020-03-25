Lindsey Graham Is Threatening To Block The Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Republican Sens. Tim Scott, Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham are threatening to block the coronavirus stimulus bill because they claim there is a drafting error in it.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

The Senators aren’t trying to protect workers, but pushing an old Republican myth that people would rather get unemployment than work:

The senators' fear, the source says, is that some workers would see the enhanced unemployment benefits as an incentive to leave their jobs. But proponents say that the enhanced benefits are only temporary — and do not outweigh the significant benefits people get by holding a job — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020

Three Republican Senators are threatening to block the bill, not because it doesn’t do enough to help workers, but because they are worried that helping people who are on the verge of economic collapse might prevent them from going back to work during an epidemic.

Republicans aren’t dealing with the real-world reality of the coronavirus. People would rather be working than sitting in their houses and collecting unemployment. Republicans are trying to protect themselves and Trump’s reelection, and if they kill this bipartisan bill over ideological concerns, the wrath of the American people should be directed at them.

