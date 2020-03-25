Posted on by Alan Ryland

Trump Says “LameStream Media” Wants to Hurt His Reelection Chances by Not Reopening Economy

President Donald Trump accused media outlets of throwing a wrench in his proposal to have the economy up and running by Easter, saying they’re doing so to hurt his chances at reelection.

“The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success,” the president tweeted.

He added: “The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”

The president has continued to argue that the economy should reopen by Easter, contrary to the warnings from economists and health experts alike who say the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost the United States even more human lives.

“Our country wasn’t built to be shut down,” Trump said during a briefing at the White House this week. “America will, again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon. A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting. Lot sooner. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

“It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this, too,” he added from the White House Rose Garden. “I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”

Criticism soon rained down on the president, who has continued to attack media outlets even as his capacity for leadership is questioned.

Although the president’s approval rating has enjoyed a slight bump amid the pandemic, “the short-term gains, reflecting a possible rally-around-the-flag effect at the time of national emergency, may not hold,” as FiveThirtyEight points out.

The Washington Post reports that the president “is fixated on the economy—alarmed by the effects of the coronavirus so far and concerned about the impact of long-term contraction and surging unemployment on his reelection chances in November.”