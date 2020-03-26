NY Doctor Blasts Trump For Dismantling America’s Pandemic Preparedness Architecture

As the number of coronavirus infections in the United States surpassed China on Thursday, one doctor is blaming the Trump administration for tearing apart the “pandemic preparedness architecture” that could have curbed the outbreak before it got to this point.

During a discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Dr. Craig Spencer – global health director in Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center – said he and many other medical experts saw this crisis coming.

“I’ve written articles before, a bunch of other public health professionals have written articles saying a pandemic is coming and the United States has torn apart the pandemic preparedness architecture over the past couple of years,” he said, adding that funding has also been cut for the CDC and World Health Organization.

Dr. Spencer said:

I think the unfortunate reality is that it happened because we’re reactively responding to a crisis many of us knew was coming. I’ve written articles before, a bunch of other public health professionals have written articles saying a pandemic is coming and the United States has torn apart the pandemic preparedness architecture over the past couple of years. We have drastically underfunded the CDC. We have underfunded our local health departments. We have cut funding for the World Health Organization, really crippling its ability to respond around the world. It’s important to remember that we are so connected today, a virus in China that emerges in November and December can be here and sweep around the world within just a couple weeks and a couple months. We’re interconnected. We need to think how we respond to these threats globally.

Donald Trump is squarely to blame for the severity of the U.S. outbreak

The United States is now the most infected country in the world when it comes to the coronavirus, surpassing China on Thursday as the country with the most confirmed cases of the disease.

This despite the fact that China’s population is more than four times larger than the United States.

Even more troubling is new data showing that America’s death toll curve has also passed what China’s was at this point in their outbreak.

If the United States was being run by a competent adult who didn’t ignore warnings from his predecessor and disband the government’s pandemic response team, the United States wouldn’t be in the position its currently in.

Donald Trump may have not created the coronavirus, but his lack of preparation and horror show of a response have made the crisis much worse than it ever should have been in the United States of America.

