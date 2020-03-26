Trump Crumbles When Asked What He’s Doing To Prevent Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans

Trump was asked what he is doing to prevent hate crimes against Asian-Americans. He answered I don’t know then proclaimed himself close to Asians.
The exchange:
Q: Domestically, you just tweeted the other day saying that it’s very important that we totally protect Asian Americans.
Trump: Yes, I did. Very important to me. Very important to me. We have to protect our Asian Americans. It’s a very important — that was a very important tweet to me, because I didn’t like things that I was hearing. Please, go ahead.
Q: What’s the concrete measure that you’re taking to combat the hate crimes against Asians?
Trump: Well, I don’t know. All I know is this. Asian Americans in our country are doing fantastically well. I’m very close to them, use know. And they’re doing fantastically well. And I think they appreciate the job we’re doing. But I did want to put that statement out, the social media question, because to me, Asian Americans are a great part of our country. Thank you all very much. We’ll see you soon.
Video:
Trump says, "I don't know," when asked what he is doing to prevent hate crimes against Asian-Americans. pic.twitter.com/ByNXJwFUOF
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 26, 2020
Trump whips up hate against Asian-Americans by referring to the coronavirus as the Chinese virus, and then when he is asked what he is going to do about the fact that endangered Asian-Americans, he responds by blowing off the question and retreated into his usual racist grandpa rhetoric about how he is close to the minority in question.
America needs a leader, but Trump is MIA.
For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.
Follow Jason Easley on Facebook
Mr. Easley is the founder/managing editor and Senior White House and Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA.Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association