U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Curve Passes China As Trump Claims Mortality Rate Is ‘Way Down’

During his daily propaganda briefing at the White House on Thursday, Donald Trump bragged about the coronavirus mortality rate in the United States being “way, way down,” despite troubling new data.

“The mortality rate is … in my opinion, it’s way, way down,” Trump said. “You know, it’s one thing to have it. It’s another thing to die.”

Trump’s comments come as the number of American coronavirus deaths climbed past 1,200.

Video:

As the number of coronavirus infections and deaths climbs in the U.S., Trump says it’s his opinion that the mortality rate is “way, way down.” #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/HGbn9U7Sg1 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 26, 2020

Trump said:

I think [the markets] think we’re doing a really good job in terms of running this whole situation having to do with the virus. I think they feel that — I think they feel the administration — myself and the administration are doing a good job. We’re keeping very important people informed. Because it was a great fear. And a lot of good things are happening. The mortality rate is at a — in my opinion, you’ll have to speak to Deborah, Tony, all of the others. But in my opinion, it’s way, way down. And that takes a lot of fear out. You know, it’s one thing to have it. It’s another thing to die.

The U.S. death toll curve has surpassed China

Despite the president’s sunny “opinion” about the coronavirus mortality rate in the United States, America’s death toll curve has passed what China’s was at this point in their outbreak, according to John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times.

NEW: Thursday 26 March update of coronavirus mortality trajectories tracker • US death toll curve has passed China’s at same stage ⚠️

• UK on same track as Italy

• We‘re stripping this chart down to highlight major countries Live version FREE TO READ: https://t.co/VcSZISFxzF pic.twitter.com/RTlqBBGRiw — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 26, 2020

These statistics are troubling, to say the least, but they also show that the United States isn’t even close to being out of the woods yet, despite the nonsense being peddled during daily coronavirus briefings.

The number of coronavirus infections continues to rise rapidly, with the United States now having the most confirmed cases in the world.

As the president rushes to “reopen” businesses and send Americans back to work, the data clearly indicates that the United States is still in the thick of this crisis.

