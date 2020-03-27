In Response to Coronavirus Cases, Hillary Clinton Says Trump “Did Promise America First”

Former Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump “did promise America first,” a response to the news that the United States now leads the world in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

Clinton also took to Trump to task for his past insistence that the virus would “disappear… like a miracle.”

“What will it take to get [Trump] to listen to experts instead of his own hunches?” she asked.

A month ago, Trump said: “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” Yesterday, he said: “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” What will it take to get @realdonaldtrump to listen to experts instead of his own hunches? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

Clinton’s comments came after Trump said he doesn’t believe New York, which leads the nation in confirmed coronavirus cases, needs 30,000 ventilators to treat infected patients.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump told Sean Hannity during a Fox News interview last night. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

Earlier today, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, ordering General Motors to make ventilators after denying the urgent need for them.