Michigan Governor Says Medical Supplies for Her State Have Been “Canceled” or “Delayed”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) says her state is not getting urgently needed medical supplies to battle the coronavirus pandemic because contractors are first sending supplies to the federal government.

“Well, we’ve entered into a number of contracts, and as we get closer to the date when shipments are supposed to come in, they are getting canceled — getting delayed,” Whitmer said in a CNN interview, adding that she learned shipments are going “first to the federal government.”

“I know Michigan is not alone. I saw Gov. Charlie Baker, Republican from Massachusetts, essentially say the same thing. Same thing with Mayor Garcetti out in Los Angeles. This is an issue we are confronting as a nation, where we are bidding against one another, where we are struggling to grab every PPE (personal protective equipment) we can get our hands on,” she said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urges unity after President Trump criticized her for asking the federal government for more help fighting the coronavirus: "We need to put political differences aside and focus on the real enemy. And that's the virus" https://t.co/z4wOUA0tpo pic.twitter.com/lX5WgJliml — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 27, 2020

Whitmer’s comments came after President Donald Trump criticized her during an appearance on Fox last night.

“The governor of Michigan, she’s not stepping up. I don’t know if she knows what’s going on but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn’t get it done and we send her a lot,” he said, revealing that he’d urged Vice President Mike Pence not to call her until the federal government is “treated” right.

Trump says he told Mike Pence not to call the governor of Washington, and "that woman" the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. pic.twitter.com/M6PfRLvV1v — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 27, 2020

The novel coronavirus has claimed at least 92 lives in Michigan.