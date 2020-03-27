Trump Calls For House Republican Delaying Coronavirus Aid To Be Kicked Out Of GOP

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has made it clear that he is going to delay the passage of the coronavirus aid bill, so Trump wants to kick him out of the Republican Party.

Trump tweeted:

…& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Trump has a big showy signing ceremony planned, and with his reelection hopes taking a beating from the coronavirus, he desperately wants something that he can call a win.

Donald Trump will throw anybody under the bus, including loyalist members of his own party, if they get in the way of his political needs.

Trump isn’t concerned about the well being of the American people, or the fact that they are in a dire position and need immediate assistance. Trump doesn’t want his bill signing ceremony to happen on a Saturday when fewer people will be paying attention.

This president is only worried about media coverage and publicity, and Thomas Massie made the worst mistake of his career when he tried to pre-empt the Trump show.

