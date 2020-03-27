Trump Has No Democrats At Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Signing

Even though it was House and Senate Democrats who added key provisions to help America’s workers and hospitals, Trump only had Republicans at the bill signing.
Here was the list of attendees as provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:
Trump Administration
President Donald J. Trump
Vice President Mike Pence
Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury
Secretary Sonny Perdue, Department of Agriculture
Secretary Eugene Scalia, Department of Labor
Secretary Elaine Chao, Department of Transportation
Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, Trade Representative
Larry Kudlow, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council
Eric Ueland, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs
Members of Congress
Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader
Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-TX
Rep. Greg Walden, R-OR
Rep. Steve Chabot, R-OH
It was Chuck Schumer, and Senate Democrats who stood tall and blocked Mitch McConnell’s scam coronavirus stimulus bill, and forced the Majority Leader to negotiate with Democrats on a truly bipartisan package.
Nancy Pelosi expertly got the bill through the House and stopped Rep. Thomas Massie from delaying passage. Pelosi and House Democrats negotiated on everything from expanded unemployment to the cash payments to Americans.
Trump and his party are trying to take a partisan victory lap when the real credit belongs to the Democrats who delivered for the American people.
