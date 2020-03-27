Unstable Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Force GM To Produce Ventilators

The White House announced that the increasingly desperate and unstable Trump is now forcing GM to produce ventilators.

Trump said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Today, I signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators. Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course. GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”

Trump’s action is not stable leadership. It is a desperate president contradicting himself and veering from one position to another with no consistency.

The Trump flip-flop came on the same day that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that the White House had been directing vendors not to sell needed equipment to her state.

Even with the Defense Production Act, the 40,000 ventilators that Trump dreamed of aren’t going to happen.

America needs clear leadership, but instead, all Trump offers erratic decisionmaking and PR stunts.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook