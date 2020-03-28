Rush Limbaugh Tells America That Trump Is Way Smarter Than Any Health Expert

Right-wing talk show host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners on Friday that they should listen to Donald Trump, not experts that have spent their careers grappling with health-related issues.

“I think it is imperative that we have somebody like Donald Trump, who is outside the establishment expert class, who has a history of solving problems, to actually lead the country through this,” Limbaugh said.

“How do we know they’re even health experts?” Limbaugh added, going full-blown tin foil hat. “Well, they wear white lab coats, and they have been at the job for a while, and they are at the CDC, and they are at the NIH. … But have there been any job assessments for them?”

Limbaugh said:

You know, we’ve talked about the deep state all these years since Trump was elected, the Trump-Russia collusion, the FBI — well the deep state extends very deeply. And the American people did not elect a bunch of health experts that we don’t know. We didn’t elect a president to defer to a bunch of health experts that we don’t know. And how do we know they’re even health experts? Well, they wear white lab coats, and they have been at the job for a while, and they are at the CDC, and they are at the NIH. Yeah, they have been there, and they are there, but have there been any job assessments for them? They are just assumed to be the best because they are in government. These are all kinds of things I have been questioning. And I have been watching people routinely accept whatever the authorities say.

Trump is a dangerously stupid man

Just listening to Donald Trump speak for more than 15 seconds on any topic should make it abundantly clear that he’s simply not a very smart man. On the coronavirus, it’s even more obvious that he is clueless.

Of course, none of that would be a problem if Trump was still hosting an NBC game show for washed up celebrities. But, sadly, he’s the man in charge of running the U.S. response to a global pandemic.

His inability to meet this moment has made America the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, with infections surpassing all other countries by far and an increasing number of Americans dying.

The best thing the American people can do right now for their own personal health and wellbeing is to tune out this dangerously stupid president and listen to the medical experts.

