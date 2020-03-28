Trump Demands Media Reveal Sources After He Posed As A Fake Spokesperson For Decades

Donald Trump is spending Saturday morning attacking the press’s coronavirus coverage for sourcing after he spent years planting fake news as his own pretend press secretary.

Trump tweeted:

….very often FAKE NEWS. Lamestream Media should be forced to reveal sources, very much as they did in the long ago past. If they did that, the media would be trusted again, and Fake News would largely be a thing of the past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

Trump once pretended to be his own PR person (John Barron) to spread fake information about his wealth so it is ironic that he is baselessly attacking the press for not naming sources. Trump wants sources named in stories so that he can retaliate against them.

According to The Washington Post, Trump spent decades posing as a fake spokesperson, “A recording obtained by The Washington Post captures what New York reporters and editors who covered Trump’s early career experienced in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s: calls from Trump’s Manhattan office that resulted in conversations with “John Miller” or “John Barron” — public-relations men who sound precisely like Trump himself — who indeed are Trump, masquerading as an unusually helpful and boastful advocate for himself, according to the journalists and several of Trump’s top aides.”

Trump views the coronavirus as a political problem whose optics must be managed. Donald Trump doesn’t care about public health or the economic ruin of everyday Americans. Trump wants praise and appreciation.

People are dying under his watch by the hundreds each day, and Trump is infuriated because the tricks that he used to manipulate the media for decades are failing against the coronavirus.

