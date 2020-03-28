Trump Unravels In Saturday Twitter Meltdown As U.S. Becomes Coronavirus Epicenter

1.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

As the coronavirus outbreak in the United States continues to get worse by the day, Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to lash out at the media.

It’s the latest social media tantrum thrown by a president who is unraveling as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks more and more havoc across the U.S.

“One of the reasons that Fake News has become so prevalent & far reaching is the fact that corrupt ‘journalists’ base their stories on SOURCES that they make up in order to totally distort a narrative or story,” Trump said.

He added, “Lamestream Media should be forced to reveal sources, very much as they did in the long ago past.”

Trump’s disastrous coronavirus response has made the outbreak worse and more deadly

No American should be surprised by Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate attacks on the media and on Democratic governors who have called him out for withholding medical supplies from their states.

He knows he is incapable of rising above politics and managing this crisis like a real president, so he is relying on his usual strategy of misinformation and petty, partisan mudslinging to get him through it.

But as the United States becomes the epicenter of the outbreak and more Americans die, he’ll have an increasingly difficult time whitewashing just how disastrous his response to this crisis has been.

The data shows without a doubt that the United States has handled this outbreak worse than any other country on the face of the globe, and we’re still not even closing to being out of the woods.

Polls show that approval of Donald Trump’s coronavirus response is already starting to decline. That’s likely to continue as this crisis continues to worsen in the United States thanks to this president’s dangerous incompetence.

As a result, the American people will see less of Trump pretending to care about this outbreak and more of his desperate Twitter meltdowns.

