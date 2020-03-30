My Pillow CEO Says God Put Trump In The White House At Coronavirus Briefing

My Pillow’s Mike Lindell gave Trump a $100,000 donation, so he was allowed to speak at the coronavirus briefing where he claimed that God put Trump in office.

Lindell said, “God gave us grace on November 8th, 2016 to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives. A nation has turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bibles and spend time with our families. Our president gave us so much hope where just a few short months ago we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment and wages going up. It was amazing. With our great president, vice president, and this administration, and the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that is stronger and safer than ever.”

Video:

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says God put Trump in the White House and tells people to read the Bible while standing behind a presidential seal on government property in a clear violation of the separation of church and state. pic.twitter.com/ND7onUwQZk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 30, 2020

Several things were wrong with the scene in the Rose Garden. Lindell gave Trump $100,000 so he was allowed to address the nation at the coronavirus briefing. The United States does not have a state-sponsored religion. Lindell telling people to read their Bibles and pray from behind the presidential seal on government property goes against the principles that this nation was founded upon.

God didn’t put Trump in the White House. Putin did.

An alternative Christian view of Trump and the coronavirus is that God is punishing the United States for putting Trump in office. Trump isn’t a blessing from God. From this perspective, he is a curse.

Trump has been trying to get Lindell to run for office, but the My Pillow CEO would be almost as big of a disaster in any elected position as Trump himself.

