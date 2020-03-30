Trump Admits That Republicans Would Never Win Another Election Under Coronavirus Voting Reform

Trump admitted that if the voting pushed by Democrats in the coronavirus bill were enacted, Republicans wouldn’t win another election.

Trump said, “It’s just a common fact. They have a majority in the House, and therefore you need their votes, and they want to get certain things. I will tell you this if you look at before and after, the things they had in there were crazy. They had things, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it, you would never have another Republican elected in this country again. They had things in there about election days and what you do, and all sorts of clawbacks. They had things that were just crazy.”

Video of Trump:

Trump openly admitting if we made voting easier in America, Republicans wouldn't win elections Trump: "The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again." pic.twitter.com/x5HmX6uogo — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020

Trump’s mentality is why the Republican Party is dying and inching closer to becoming a regional party. Instead of increasing participation and developing ideas that would appeal to a majority of voters, Republicans have decided that the only way they can win is by shrinking the electorate and making it as difficult as possible for most Americans to vote.

Democrats had electoral provisions in the coronavirus bill that would have made it easier for people to vote, like election day as a holiday, and expanded vote by mail.

Donald Trump finally uttered a true statement. If more people can vote, Republicans can’t win.

