Barack Obama Subtly Criticizes Trump and Calls on Voters to ‘Demand Better’ in 2020 Elections

Former President Barack Obama appeared to criticize President Donald Trump’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday. Obama tweeted about the pandemic without mentioning Trump by name.

The former president shared a Los Angeles Times article about clean air rules. The Trump administration is rolling back environmental regulations that Obama introduced.

The rules required automakers to manufacture more fuel-efficient vehicles.

“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic,” Obama wrote.

“We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial,” he said.

“All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”

Obama was obviously referring to November’s elections. Trump is seeking a second term, while Republicans will try to retake the House. Several Republican senators are also vulnerable.

President Trump has blamed Obama for the slow rate of Covid-19 testing.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump said.

Obama has avoided criticizing Trump directly since leaving office in January, 2017 but he is expected to campaign for the eventual Democratic candidate.

