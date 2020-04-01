Adam Schiff Will Investigate Trump’s Coronavirus Response

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that discussions have begun on a 9/11 Commission style investigation into Trump’s coronavirus response.

Via The Washington Post:

Schiff, a California Democrat, told me in an interview Monday that his staff has already started working on a discussion draft modeled after the 9/11 Commission, and that he would be talking about the possibility with others in Congress. And he said the House Intelligence Committee, which he chairs, has begun reviewing the committee’s intelligence materials on the pandemic.

“We will need to delay the work of the commission until the crisis has abated to ensure that it does not interfere with the agencies that are leading the response,” Schiff explained in an email. “But that should not prevent us from beginning to identify where we got it wrong and how we can be prepared for the next pandemic.”

Republicans are going to immediately howl that Schiff is out to get Trump with another “witch hunt,” but their claims will not be true.

It is vital for the United States to figure out what went wrong with federal coronavirus response. Action will need to be taken to implement changes so that the possibility of another pandemic sweeping the country and killing hundreds of thousands of people will be reduced in the future.

Investigating what went wrong when the time is appropriate is good public policy.

The federal response to this pandemic has been and continues to be a disaster that is costing Americans their health and lives.

It didn’t have to be this way, and Adam Schiff is going to lead the investigation that will hopefully lead to changes that will stop this from ever happening again.

