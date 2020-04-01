Devin Nunes Gets Fox News Viewers Killed By Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) complained on Fox News about schools being closed and called for workers to be sent back to work at the height of the coronavirus epidemic.

Nunes complained about schools being closed, “The schools were just canceled out here in California, which is way overkill. It’s possible kids could have gone back to school in two weeks to four weeks, but they just canceled the rest of the schools.”

He then called for workers to be sent back to work:



The vaccines are going to take a while, but look, we have this bill that we just passed last week, $2.2 trillion’ worth, we have to focus on keeping people employed. I will tell you this: If we don’t start to get people back to work in this country over the next week to two weeks, I don’t believe we can wait until the end of April.

I just don’t know of any economy that’s ever survived or you unplug the entire economy and expect things to go back and be normal. So the more tests that are out there, the more people getting testing, let’s learn about the treatments. Let’s get good data as to who is being impacted and let’s figure out a way to get back to work.

Video:

Devin Nunes calls the closure of schools in California “way overkill” shortly before he argues we need to send people back to work within 1-2 weeks while citing optimism over Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/3pBHWdwlK0 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 1, 2020

Nunes has been downplaying the coronavirus for weeks, so it is not surprising that he was on Laura Ingraham’s show that has done nothing but showcase dangerous propaganda about the virus since the crisis started.

Rep. Nunes and his Fox News pals are going to get people sick and killed. There is no way to send parts of the economy back to work. This is a national crisis. The virus is everywhere, and Nunes is only making the situation worse with his downplaying and misinformation.