Poll: Even More Americans Feel Trump Isn’t Doing Enough “To Slow The Spread” of Coronavirus

A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted just before President Donald Trump announced he would extend social distancing guidelines to April 30 found that 47 percent of voters feel the Trump administration isn’t doing enough “to slow the spread” of the novel coronavirus. 40 percent of respondents said they believe the administration is doing enough.

The current findings are a four percent increase from two weeks ago when 43 percent said they felt the administration was not doing enough to curb the spread of the virus. At the time, 39 percent said they were satisfied with the Trump administration’s response.

The poll found that Trump’s approval rating is unchanged from last week. 45 percent said they approve of the president’s job performance compared to 52 percent who say they don’t.

Other findings:

25 percent reported that the president is doing an “excellent job”

18 percent rated the president’s performance as “good”

40 percent rated the president’s performance as “poor”

11 percent rated the president’s performance as “just fair”

The coronavirus is also concerning more Americans. 60 percent expressed greater concern over the virus than last week’s number, which was 53 percent. Two weeks ago, that number was 41 percent.

Nor are voters convinced that things will return to normal this month, in stark contrast to previous claims made by the president that the economy would reopen in time for Easter: 10 percent said social distancing should stop in the next two weeks; 20 percent said it should stop in the next month. 38 percent said it would be a good idea to end social distancing in the next two months compared to 37 percent who said it would be a bad idea.

“During this period, it’s very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines. Have to follow the guidelines,” the president said Sunday before announcing that we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread.”

The POLITICO/Morning Consult poll comes after a Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 59 percent of Americans think that Easter, which falls on April 12, would be “too soon” to reopen the economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The president had long argued that the economy should reopen by Easter, contrary to the warnings from economists and health experts alike who say the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost the United States even more human lives.