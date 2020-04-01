Senator Chris Murphy: The Trump Administration ‘Has Effectively Declared Surrender’ to Coronavirus

Senator Chris Murphy has accused the Trump administration of surrendering to Coronavirus. The Connecticut Democrat claims there is no plan to tackle the outbreak.

“If you’re criticizing Trump’s Coronavirus response as ineffective, you’re doing it wrong,” Murphy wrote.

“The problem is – for all practical purposes – there has been NO RESPONSE.”

“The Administration has effectively declared surrender. And 200,000 might die because of this,” he warned.

“At the very least, Trump could incentivize non-compliant or complacent states to enact emergency measures,” Murphy said.

“But he does nothing, except provide weak, intermittent guidance.”

“The only way to solve mask, test, and ventilator shortages is for the feds to organize production,” he wrote.

“Trump has this power, but he chooses not to use it. His minimalist actions have barely made a dent. And day after day, the shortages continue, and Trump does nothing.”

Murphy once again called on Trump to federalize the supply chain of crucial medical supplies. He made the same argument on MSNBC on Wednesday morning.

“It is ‘Lord of the Flies’ out there right now, as Gov. Cuomo said yesterday,” Murphy told Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski.

“It’s like eBay for states and hospitals. They all go online every single day to try to bid on a ventilator, and they run up the price.”

“Trump has no actual plan to contain the virus. The virus will grow unless there is a national plan to TEST, ISOLATE, TRACK, AND QUARANTINE,” Murphy later added on Twitter.

“And the problem isn’t that Trump’s doing the wrong things. The problem is he’s effectively doing nothing.”

Murphy has been sounding the alarm about the administration’s disinterest and lack of preparation almost since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak.

