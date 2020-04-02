Trump Claims Some States Have ‘Insatiable Appetites’ for Medical Supplies and ‘Are Never Satisifed’

President Donald Trump has criticized states that he says want too many supplies to deal with Coronavirus. Trump also slammed hospitals for needing too much.

The President said ‘massive amounts’ of medical supplies are being sent to states and hospitals. But he took a swipe at those he believes are asking for too much.

“Some have insatiable appetites & are never satisfied (politics?),” Trump mused.

“Remember, we are a backup for them,” he wrote.

“The complainers should have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit. Other states are thrilled with the job we have done.”

“Sending many Ventilators today, with thousands being built. 51 large cargo planes coming in with medical supplies.”

“Prefer sending directly to hospitals,” Trump said.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump repeated the claim that medical supplies in New York are going missing.

“New York has gotten far more than any other State, including hospitals & a hospital ship, but no matter what, always complaining,” he said.

“It wouldn’t matter if you got ten times what was needed, it would never be good enough.”

“Unlike other states, New York unfortunately got off to a late start. You should have pushed harder.”

“Stop complaining & find out where all of these supplies are going,” Trump told New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

There is no evidence that medical supplies are ‘going out the back door’, despite the President’s claims.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter