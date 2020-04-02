Trump Throws A Tantrum Over Investigation Into Coronavirus Response

1.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump threw a fit during the coronavirus briefing because there are plans for a bipartisan investigation into his response after the pandemic.

Trump said:

I want to remind everyone here in our nation’s capital, especially in congress that this is not the time for politics, endless, partisan investigation, here we go again. Have already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent you see what happens. It’s witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt. And in the end, the people doing the witch hunt have been losing. And they’ve been losing by a lot. It’s not any time for witch hunts. It’s time to get this enemy defeated, conducting these partisan investigations in the middle of a pandemic is a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention.

And we want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers, because that’s all they’re doing. Everyone knows it’s ridiculous. We want to focus on the people of this country, even the people of the world. We’re going to be able to help them, because right now as an example, we’re building so many ventilators. Very, very hard to build. But we’re building thousands, thousands of them.

Video:

Trump loses it and starts ranting about witch hunts over plans for a 9/11 style commission to investigate the coronavirus response. pic.twitter.com/vmE15vPwf6 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 2, 2020

The investigation that is being discussed will not take place until the coronavirus is under control. Trump was lying. An investigation while the pandemic is unfolding has not been discussed. Congress is discussing a 9/11 style commission to investigate the government response in order to prevent this situation from ever happening again.

Trump’s response has been so poor and negligent that he does deserve to be investigated for this, but that time is not now.

Donald Trump is pretending to be a wartime president, but he couldn’t go a week without ranting about witch hunts.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook