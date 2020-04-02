Trump Has Been Obsessed With Payback Against Jeff Sessions Instead Of Coronavirus

As coronavirus is spreading through the nation and killing thousands, Trump is focused on stopping Jeff Sessions from winning back his Senate seat.

Via The New York Times:

Mr. Trump has been focused on the Alabama Senate race, consulting in recent weeks about it with his political advisers Bill Stepien, Justin Clark and the White House political director, Brian Jack, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Mr. Trump has a unique level of anger at his former attorney general. In 2017, Mr. Sessions surprised Mr. Trump by recusing himself from the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race.

A once in a century event is sickening and killing people while the economy is being destroyed, and Trump has spent recent weeks while the virus has been unleashing itself across the country meeting with his political advisers on how to stop Jeff Sessions from winning back his Senate seat.

Trump is more interested in his vendetta against Jeff Sessions for the Mueller investigation than he is in stopping the coronavirus.

Donald Trump is still trying to settle scores with his imaginary enemies, while doctors and first responders are begging for lifesaving protective gear on the frontlines of the coronavirus.

