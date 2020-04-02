Trump Rages Like A Toddler In Letter To Chuck Schumer, Blames Impeachment For Coronavirus

In a letter that could have been written by a toddler who had a toy taken from him, Donald Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and blamed impeachment for the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible. enemy,'” Trump raged in one run-on sentence.

“No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary,” he continued. “If they did, they would likely win.”

Just a reminder that this bottom-of-the-dumpster tantrum was written on paper with the official White House letterhead, as opposed to the used napkin it truly belonged on.

The full letter via CNN’s Phil Mattingly:

President Trump has sent a letter to Sen. Schumer: pic.twitter.com/uIo8bUcdj0 — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) April 2, 2020

Note to the media: Donald Trump will never change

Like a dog chasing shiny new objects, the media likes to key in on any small day-to-day shift in the president’s tone during his daily coronavirus rallies.

If Trump spends more than 30 seconds pretending to take this outbreak seriously, they pounce and claim that maybe this is the moment that the former slumlord game show host will act like an adult.

As The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday, Trump’s ever-shifting tone is a game he likes to play with the press because he knows that even a few somber syllables will earn him praise from a media that still hasn’t truly figured out how to cover him.

But in his shameful yet completely on-brand letter to Chuck Schumer on Thursday, Donald Trump reminded the country that he is and always has been a repugnant human being.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter