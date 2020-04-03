Lt. Gen. Russel Honore Calls Jared Kushner Clueless

Lt. Gen. Russel Honore said that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has no idea what the hell he is talking about on the national stockpile.

Lt. Gen. Honore said on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, “Always knew that the government would favor certain contractors, but I didn’t know it was enabled by them but based on what the admiral said last night, I never knew in my 37 years in uniform that the government, a facility of private companies by bringing stuff, handing it over to them so they can sell it back at a higher up to seven times the price to the states we’re giving the money to buy, I’ve never heard of that before and that thing Mr. Kushner mentioned, I don’t believe he know what the hell he’s talking about. He’s totally clueless as to when he’s talking about.”

Video:

Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré says Jared Kushner has no idea what the hell he is talking about. pic.twitter.com/xFjDxsPUsc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 4, 2020

Finally, someone said it.

Jared Kushner is clueless and he has no idea what he is talking about. Gen. Honore is an expert. He is someone whose knowledge and expertise this country could use in a leadership position at this time. This is no reason for doctors, nurses, and first responders to be getting sick and dying.

A corrupt and incompetent president has placed his corrupt and incompetent son-in-law in charge of the national response to a pandemic, and the result has been a predictable mix of chaos, death, and misery.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook