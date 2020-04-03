New Video Shows How Even Republicans Disapprove of Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Anti-Trump conservative group Republicans for the Rule of Law released a video criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video was posted to YouTube earlier this morning.

“Even though I’ve been a Republican all my life, I can’t support Trump and his response to the coronavirus is exactly why,” five “real Republican voters” from Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona say in the video.

They add: “He told us this infection would just go away, even as it ripped across other countries. He’s been lying to us about available testing. He has squandered the one advantage that America had: time to prepare. He says he puts America first, but it’s clear he only knows how to put Trump first. This is a crisis, and we need real leadership. Donald Trump is incapable of it.”

You can watch the video below:

The president warned Democrats against pursuing an investigation into his response to the crisis during a briefing yesterday.

“I want to remind everyone here in our nation’s capital, especially in Congress, that this is not the time for politics,” Trump said. “Endless partisan investigations — here we go again — have already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years.”