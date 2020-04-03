Trump Sabotages CDC’s Recommendation On Wearing Masks In Public

Trump told the nation that the CDC is recommending that they wear some kind of mask in pubic, but that it is voluntary and he’s not going to do it.

Trump said:

The CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth covering as an additional voluntary. It is voluntary. You don’t have to do it. They suggest it for a period of time. This is voluntary. I don’t think I am going to be doing it. But you have a lot of ways that you can look at it as follows. The CDC is recommending that Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask that can be purchased online or made at home. Probably material you would have at home. They can be easily washed or reused.

\One of our great doctors was telling me that as you know we have flus every year. And the number of people killed by the flu is very substantial. If they didn’t shake hands the number would be substantially lower. Maybe it will stay. Maybe some of the things long-term will be good. But those guidelines are the best. The safest way to avoid the infection.

So with the masks, it is going to be really a voluntary thing. You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I am choosing not to do it. Some want to do it. It may be good. Probably will. It is only a recommendation. It is voluntary.

Video:

Trump immediately sabotages the CDC's recommendation that people wear masks by saying, "I don't think I'm going to do it." pic.twitter.com/wDRNq1SEYi — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 3, 2020

At a time when health officials are desperate to get people to comply with the guidelines and stop spreading the coronavirus, Donald Trump just told America that they can feel free to ignore CDC recommendations.

Trump is the biggest problem that the nation has during this pandemic. He is incapable of leadership, good decisionmaking, and he simply can’t set a good example and follow basic instructions.

Don’t be a Trump. If you have to go out in public, wear a mask.

